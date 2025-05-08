Man sentenced to more than 10 years in shooting near Dayton RTA hub

The prosecution sought the maximum sentence — 14 years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

They wrote the shooting was the “worst form of felonious assault,” noting Galloway shot the victim in broad daylight in a crowd of people.

Galloway’s defense team argued he had “a very real concern for his safety around this individual,” citing a previous incident two weeks earlier where the victim reportedly pointed a gun at Galloway while he was with his daughter, according to court documents.

The defense asked for a sentence of nine years.

On Nov. 11, Dayton police responded to a shooting outside the Boost Mobile on South Jefferson Street between East Third and Fourth streets.

They arrived to find a man shot once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation determined the man was walking past Galloway when he made a comment, resulting in an argument.

A crowd gathered around them as they continued to argue, and Galloway pulled out a gun and fired three times, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Galloway fled but was arrested shortly after on the Main Street bridge.

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said cameras captured the shooting and helped police find Galloway.

On April 28, Galloway pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault. Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business charges were dismissed.