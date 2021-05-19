Man sentenced to prison for Xenia crash that injured teenager

Terry Woods III pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, and failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

In December 2019, troopers clocked a car driven by Woods at 77 mph on U.S. 35 in Greene County around 2 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said at the time. The trooper attempted to catch up to Woods’ car, but Woods sped up to 122 mph, which led to the trooper pulling off the attempted traffic stop.