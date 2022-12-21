Man seriously injured, dog dead in Dayton house fire

One person was seriously injured and a dog was killed in a house fire in the 4500 block of Chesapeake Avenue in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
According to Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley, the fire was initially reported at 3:20 p.m.
On arrival, fire crews entered the front of the house and found a man lying on the ground who had been very seriously injured. Crews took him outside, and he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Fire crews had to leave the home to fight the fire from the outside, but reentered the home due to reports that the victim may have had a roommate that may have been inside. No other people were found, but crews did find a dog that had died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation
Wiley said that the weather didn’t pose as much of a danger as it could have since it was still above freezing, but added that this is the third fire of the day for many of the firefighters, so they had to make sure they stayed hydrated and cool at the same time as they fought the fire.
