dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man seriously injured, dog dead in Dayton house fire

Local News
By
1 hour ago

One person was seriously injured and a dog was killed in a house fire in the 4500 block of Chesapeake Avenue in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

ExplorePHOTOS: House fire leaves man seriously injured, dog dead in Dayton

According to Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley, the fire was initially reported at 3:20 p.m.

On arrival, fire crews entered the front of the house and found a man lying on the ground who had been very seriously injured. Crews took him outside, and he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Explore6 days, 8 fatal crashes in the Miami Valley: What happened in each

Fire crews had to leave the home to fight the fire from the outside, but reentered the home due to reports that the victim may have had a roommate that may have been inside. No other people were found, but crews did find a dog that had died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Wiley said that the weather didn’t pose as much of a danger as it could have since it was still above freezing, but added that this is the third fire of the day for many of the firefighters, so they had to make sure they stayed hydrated and cool at the same time as they fought the fire.

In Other News
1
Miami County Sheriff’s Office to deploy additional patrols through end...
2
Wright-Patt Air Force Base to close ahead of winter storm
3
Man in custody following standoff on I-71 in Warren County
4
Tipp City police officer enters not guilty plea to charges
5
21 Wright-Patt water wells tested above EPA health, regional screening...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top