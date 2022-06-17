Man shot by police in Troy accepts plea deal, could get 19 years

Ty Thomas, 38, was originally indicted on two counts of felonious assault of a peace officer and one count of felony failure to comply in the Oct. 7 incident that began outside Hobart Filler Metals on Kings Chapel Drive.

Police responded to a report of a shooter outside the company, which was Thomas’ former employer. Police said they found Thomas had fired a gun outside the business and got into his truck and drove away as they arrived.