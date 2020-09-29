Man shot in eye with BB gun in Dayton. Have you seen vehicles involved?

A man was shot in the eye with a BB or pellet gun, and now Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify two vehicles possibly involved.
The man was shot in the eye around 8 p.m. Sept. 9 as he was getting his things together on a bench after doing some shopping at Dollar General on Linden Avenue in Dayton.
He was injured by a weapon possibly fired from passing vehicles.
Dayton detectives would like to speak to the drivers and passengers of the two vehicles seen in a surveillance video shared on the department’s Twitter account.
Anyone who knows about the incident is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
#HELPID - Man shot in the eye with bb or pellet gun as he stood near the bench outside Dollar General on Linden Ave. at 8pm on Sept. 9— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 29, 2020
The weapon was possibly fired from one of the passing vehicles in the video. Have info? Call 937-333-COPS or MV Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/W1kq8rCYOd