Man shot in eye with BB gun in Dayton. Have you seen vehicles involved?

A Dayton Police Cruiser. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Crime & Law | 27 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A man was shot in the eye with a BB or pellet gun, and now Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify two vehicles possibly involved.

The man was shot in the eye around 8 p.m. Sept. 9 as he was getting his things together on a bench after doing some shopping at Dollar General on Linden Avenue in Dayton.

He was injured by a weapon possibly fired from passing vehicles.

Dayton detectives would like to speak to the drivers and passengers of the two vehicles seen in a surveillance video shared on the department’s Twitter account.

Anyone who knows about the incident is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

