Man taken into custody on warrants after officers respond to Dayton home

Shawn Michael McLean was arrested Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Dayton after law enforcement officers responded to a house on North Main Street. He was wanted on a parole violation and indicted on domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing last year. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A Dayton man was taken into custody Wednesday morning without incident after officers responded to a home on North Main Avenue.

Shawn Michael McLean was arrested in the 2100 block of North Main Street by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Adult Parole Authority, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

He was wanted on three warrants, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Initial reports indicated officers surrounded the house until McLean surrendered.

Officers used a loudspeaker to contact McLean. After about 30 minutes, he came outside and was taken into custody, according to Dayton police.

In November 2020, McLean was indicted on domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

