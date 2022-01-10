Man pleads guilty in death of 15-year-old Dunbar student

Along with pleading to the involuntary manslaughter charge, court records say Collins also pleaded guilty to a five-year firearm specification and two felonious assault charges. He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 26 where he faces between 22 to 25 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case has been making its way through the justice system since Collins was indicted in March of 2020. His defense team attempted to bar statements made by Collins to police from trial but was denied.

A jury trial was scheduled to start on Monday, according to court records. Collins remains in the Montgomery County Jail.