Man accused of damaging cellphone towers in Miami County

On Monday, Troy police responded to the tower on South Mulberry Street on a criminal damaging report. The tower reportedly serves five miles of AT&T users.

“It looked like something was used to break open the gate and then break the power lines to the tower,” according to court documents. “From the peel marks it looked like something attached to a vehicle to pull the gate and break the lines.”

Damages were an estimated $5,000.

Earlier that day, the Miami County Communications Center received calls from a man claiming “people were trying to get to him and take down ‘towers’ in Troy,” according to court records.

Shortly after, dispatchers received two calls from people in the Sheridan Court and Lee Road area about a man entering and attempting to enter homes.

Officers found Daniels on Hilltop Circle with a metal pole. Another man was holding Daniels, who was “distressed” and “screaming about calling Homeland Security and ‘being chased,’” according to court documents.

Daniels reportedly identified himself as the man who called 911 dispatchers about the towers.

He later told an officer they need to “stop the aliens from coming and said they are getting us through our power source. Christopher said Troy was safe because he had already taken out the tower in Troy with a chain and a vehicle,” according to court records.

The next day, Miami County sheriff’s deputies were called to a cellphone tower on South state Route 202 after a truck was reportedly used to disable the tower.

Deputies noted deep tire ruts that appeared to be from a vehicle struggling to maintain traction while pulling on multiple large bundles fiber optic wires attached to the tower and a large fuse box, according to court records.

Daniels’ truck reportedly matched the treads at the scene.

The incidents remain under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.