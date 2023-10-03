Man who pleaded guilty in stabbing death of 65-year-old woman to be sentenced this week

A man who pleaded guilty to charges last month in a deadly stabbing is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Deandre Maurice Lloyd, 43, was convicted of two counts of murder after he pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

The charges stemmed from a stabbing on Aug. 12, 2022, in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue. An apartment manager called 911 around 6:55 p.m. and reported a woman was being stabbed and could be heard screaming.

Lloyd was exiting the apartment as the apartment manager led officers to the unit, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lloyd reportedly tried to flee, but was arrested after a brief foot chase. He had the knife used in the stabbing, police said.

Officers found 65-year-old Glenda A. Pope dead inside her apartment. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns previously said Pope and Lloyd were friends and he was visiting her at the time of the stabbing.

Lloyd was indicted on charges on Aug. 22, 2022. His trial was scheduled to start on Oct. 16, but he pleaded guilty to two charges last month.