Dayton man indicted for murder in 65-year-old woman’s stabbing

When police arrived, the apartment manager let officers inside the building and led them to the apartment just as Lloyd came out, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“When Mr. Lloyd saw police, he fled down the hall, up the stairs and toward the exit doors,” an affidavit stated.

Lloyd was arrested after a brief foot chase and had the knife used in the attack, police previously said.

Officers found Pope deceased inside her apartment after she had been stabbed multiple times, the release said.

“Pope and Lloyd were friends and he was visiting her at the time of the stabbing,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

Lloyd remains held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.