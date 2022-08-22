dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man indicted for murder in 65-year-old woman’s stabbing

A man is facing murder charges after a woman was stabbed to death Aug. 12, 2022, in her apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
29 minutes ago

A 42-year-old Dayton man was indicted Monday for murder in the stabbing of a 65-year-old woman earlier this month inside her apartment.

Deantre Maurice Lloyd is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Deantre Lloyd

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The victim was identified as Glenda A. Pope by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dayton police were called around 6:55 p.m. Aug. 12 to an apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue after an apartment manager called 911 and said a woman was being stabbed in her apartment and could be heard screaming.

When police arrived, the apartment manager let officers inside the building and led them to the apartment just as Lloyd came out, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“When Mr. Lloyd saw police, he fled down the hall, up the stairs and toward the exit doors,” an affidavit stated.

Lloyd was arrested after a brief foot chase and had the knife used in the attack, police previously said.

Officers found Pope deceased inside her apartment after she had been stabbed multiple times, the release said.

“Pope and Lloyd were friends and he was visiting her at the time of the stabbing,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

Lloyd remains held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

