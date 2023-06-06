Man who shot, wounded Dayton officer to spend more than 30 years in prison

Lowe’s defense attorney, Carl Goraleski, wrote in a sentencing memo that Lowe was a productive and responsible member of society and training to be a firefighter before the onset of mental health issues.

“Counsel for Mr. Lowe asks this Court for mercy. Plain and simple. Mercy,” he wrote. “It is undisputed that Mr. Lowe must be punished but as his lawyer I ask that the sentence not eliminate the hope that one day Mr. Lowe can come home.”

The prosecution sought a sentence of 32 to 37.5 years, writing Lowe’s actions showed a “complete disregard for life” in court documents.

“While he may have made an incredible recovery, Defendant’s actions have forever altered Officer Holloway’s life and career, as well as his family’s life,” the state wrote.

On Sept. 21, 2021, Holloway was investigating a report of a counterfeit bill used at the Dollar General at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave. earlier that day. The investigation led him to the 600 block of Ingram Street. He approached Lowe, who reportedly matched the suspect description in the fraud complaint.

Body camera footage from the incident showed the officer telling Lowe to stop. When he got closer, Lowe punched Holloway.

The officer used a Taser on Lowe and could be heard telling him to put his hands behind his back. Lowe can be seen on the body camera footage grabbing a gun and firing at Holloway.

Holloway fired five rounds in return, hitting Lowe multiple times.

Holloway was shot on the left side of his head and his left temporal artery was torn as a result.