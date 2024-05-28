Map: Where you can soon buy recreational marijuana in the Dayton area

Medical marijuana dispensaries across the region are preparing for the rollout of state-issued licenses to sell recreationally, with the application period opening next month.
Last week, the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review allowed rules to proceed that clear the way for a dual licensing program that will allow existing medical marijuana dispensaries to also sell non-medical marijuana products.
Division of Cannabis Control officials said the applications will be available by no later than June 7, and recreational marijuana could be available for sale in Ohio by mid-June.
There are roughly 20 dispensaries in Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clark and Miami counties.
Here is a map showing the marijuana dispensaries in the region.