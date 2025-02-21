Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies is open in Huber Heights

Mahmoud Aqrabawi, the franchise owner, has lived in Huber Heights for 22 years and said there was a Marble Slab Creamery in the city about 15 years ago.

“There hasn’t really been an ice cream place here since they closed, other than Dairy Queen, so I thought I might as well bring some more variety here,” Aqrabawi said. “The turnout has been amazing.”

All ice cream is made fresh in store with a variety of free mix-ins such as fruits, nuts, candies and cookies. Customer favorites include butter pecan, blue cotton candy and peanut butter.

As far as cookies, the cookies and cream cookie is the store’s top seller with seven to eight batches of cookies being made a day.

The Dayton region is familiar with the Great American Cookies brand, which has stores at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp.

In 2020, Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies introduced a new cohesive brand vision and co-brand experience. The first store featuring the integrated branding opened in Columbia, South Carolina.

Aqrabawi said he has plans to open two more locations in the Dayton region and others within the state.

MORE DETAILS

The business is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. A grand opening date is to be announced.

For more information, visit greatamericancookiesandmarbleslabcreamery.com.