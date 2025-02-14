Broasted chicken restaurant opens in Trotwood; it was first a food truck

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The start of Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut

When the couple owned the liquidation store, they said customers were always asking where the best places were to eat nearby.

To fill that demand, they decided to open a food truck offering broasted chicken — something that’s not abundantly found in the Dayton region.

“The word got out very quickly,” Leiland Woods recalled. “Next thing you know, there was about 60 people in the parking lot for the chicken.”

Broasted chicken is nostalgic to many people from the Dayton region. Customers often come to Ella Mae’s with memories of Lou’s Broaster Hut on West Third Street.

The food truck started taking on a life of its own and the couple needed to make a decision on whether to stick with the liquidation store or pursue the food truck.

After looking at the investment and potential for growth, they closed the liquidation store in March 2024.

“I never expected it to turn into something this big,” Leiland Woods said.

From food truck to brick-and-mortar

Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut was operating on Salem Avenue near Beauty Outlet and The Arena Sports Bar before opening a brick-and-mortar.

Because the food truck is seasonal, they needed a way to supplement their income during the winter months. That’s when they decided to open in Trotwood’s Consumer Square.

Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut offers broasted chicken, fish and pork chops with sides of fresh-cut potato wedges, green beans, fried cabbage, bourbon baked beans and coleslaw. Macaroni and cheese is coming soon.

Customer favorites include the four piece wing dinner with potato wedges, applesauce and a drink for $13.99.

The chicken wings are also available in BBQ, lemon pepper or Kentucky bourbon sauce. More flavors will be available soon.

What is broasted chicken?

Broasted chicken is pressure cooked instead of fried. The secret ingredient is a special marinade.

The couple described the chicken as very moist. It’s often crispier and juicier than fried chicken.

The Woods family comes from a long line of great cooks.

Leiland recalled his grandmother being in the kitchen cutting her own green beans and cabbage. Melanie recalled her parents being great cooks and said her grandfather grew everything in his backyard.

They hope to give customers a southern taste with their food to live up to the restaurant’s name that is a tribute to Leiland’s mother and their family and friends.

Serving people is at the heart of the business

Their favorite part of having Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut is getting to meet people in the community.

“Trotwood has always been that place to where it kind of felt like home for our businesses,” Leiland Woods said.

At their core, the couple are service-oriented people who put their faith in God.

“To want to help people and serve people gets us up every day to come here at 9 a.m. and leave every day at 8 p.m.,” Leiland Woods said.

MORE DETAILS

Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in, carryout and delivery orders.

A grand opening is to be announced. For more information, call 937-960-4010 or visit ellamaesbroasterhut.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

FOOD & DINING NEWS

Have a food and dining news tip or story suggestion? Email Reporter Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com. Sign up for her weekly email newsletter at daytondailynews.com (click “my account”).

.