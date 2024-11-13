Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies to open in Huber Heights

This strip of businesses features several others such as Wat da Pho Express, Luminous Nail & Spa and BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

As work continues on Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies, the City of Huber Heights has yet to receive a request for a final inspection. An opening date has not been announced.

The Dayton region is familiar with the Great American Cookies brand, which has stores at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. It started as a generations-old family recipe in 1977 and is now known as the home of the original Cookie Cake.

In 2020, Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies introduced a new cohesive brand vision and co-brand experience. The first store featuring the integrated branding opened in Columbia, South Carolina.

“It’s a sweet dream come true! Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are now combined in locations across the United States,” the website states. “The strategy brings the iconic concepts together in one delicious destination — a wonderland for those who crave fresh-baked cookies and homemade ice cream.”

Marble Slab Creamery has been offering ice cream that’s made in small batches daily since 1983. The ice cream shop offers free mix-ins such as fruits, nuts, candies and cookies.

For more information, visit greatamericancookiesandmarbleslabcreamery.com.