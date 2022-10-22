Maserati makes Italian bucket list

This mode was where the Levante shined and felt special. I knew was driving something special in this mode and the exhaust note was particularly outstanding in this mode. Needless to say, I left this mode engaged in almost all my driving conditions. I did not employ the launch control part of this mode, but boy did it look fun. Very few vehicles offer a launch mode, and each one of them is special.

Inside the Levante is special. It lacked some of the mind-blowing features that other luxury brands have, but yet the entire interior had quality touchpoints and comfort, as well as a quiet, refined interior. It’s what you’d expect from a vehicle like this.

Because Maserati is a Stellantis brand, it receives the phenomenal Uconnect infotainment system. This system is intuitive and clean and integrates flawlessly with smartphones. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is well-placed and driver-focused as well as responsive to touch commands.

Some of the more elegant touches include high-gloss carbon fiber trim, Pieno natural leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, carbon fiber paddle shifters and adjustable pedals.

Cargo room behind the second row of seats is 20.5 cubic feet. The second row can be folded down to allow for 57.4 cubic feet of cargo area.

As the most-performance-oriented of the three trims, that also comes at a higher price as the Trofeo trim has a starting price of $153,100. Of note, the GT trim starts under $80,000. My tester had a final MSRP of $173,550, making it one of the top five most-expensive vehicles I’ve driven.

Fuel economy for the high-performance Levante is 13 mpg/city and 20 mpg/highway. I averaged nearly 16 mpg during my time with the Levante, and yes, I drove it heavy-footed.

This Italian luxury performance SUV showed me a bit of how the other half might live. It’s certainly not how I can actually live, but at least I checked off another brand on my bucket list. Only a few more to go!

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2022 Maserati Levante Trofeo

Price/As tested price................................................ $155,200/$173,550

Mileage.......................................... 13 mpg/city; 20 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.8-liter turbocharged V8

Horsepower................................. 580 hp/538 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Turin, Italy