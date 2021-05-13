Mason brewery partners with Kings Island to make blue ice cream beer

A Mason brewery announced that it has created an ale based on Kings Island’s blue ice cream.
Sonder Brewing said that the Blue Ice Cream Ale will go on sale at eight locations inside the park starting on Saturday, then in draft and packages in its taproom on Monday.
This is the second collaboration the brewery has done with the park, the brewery said in a release – it previously made the Giga Coaster Lager celebrating the park’s new Orion roller coaster last summer.
The blue ice cream drink was originally supposed to be introduced last year as well but was pushed back a year due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic.