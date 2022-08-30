Mason company helping to power NASA’s return to moon

A scheduled launch for NASA’s unmanned return to the moon was scrubbed Monday because of an engine bleed issue.
Previously, a two-hour launch window was to open for the NASA Space Launch System — or “SLS” — at pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center at about 8:33 a.m. Possible backup launch windows are set for 12:48 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5:12 p.m. Sept. 5, but NASA has announced nothing specific yet.
When the launch does happen, one area company, L3Harris, has provided technology that will be instrumental to the effort.
The Mason company provided the booster, core and upper stage avionics, or aviation electronics, for Artemis I, enabling the launch of the SLS and the nation’s first steps back to the moon, an L3Harris representative said.
That means that during the first eight minutes of flight, more than 30 L3Harris space launch avionics systems enable command and control, trajectory and solid rocket booster jettison for the SLS, said Penny Bena, segment creative lead for L3Harris.
Artemis I’s test mission is to send an unpiloted and unmanned Orion crew capsule on a 42-day voyage around the moon, testing the launch vehicle and the system’s ability to carry astronauts.
“We don’t launch until it’s right,” said Bill Nelson, NASA administrator. The episode illustrates that “This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work. And you don’t want to light the candle until all those things are ready to go.”
He added that he was confident that NASA engineers would get to the bottom of the issue. “And then we’ll fly.”
If all went as planned Monday, the system was to return to Earth’s atmosphere Oct. 10.
NASA’s plan is to launch Artemis II, the crewed flight around the Moon and back, in 2024. That will be followed by the Moon landing in early 2025 with Artemis III, a NASA spokesman told the Journal-News in May.
If L3Harris sounds familiar in this context, there’s a good reason. As NASA put its newest rover on Mars last year, the company had dual roles in that endeavor — avionics in the launch vehicle and technology that helped keep the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover connected to Earth.
The company has about 800 employees in Mason.
