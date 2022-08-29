dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mason’s L3Harris is helping to power NASA’s Artemis liftoff

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Monday, April 4, 2022, as the Artemis I launch team conducts the wet dress rehearsal test at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ahead of NASA’s Artemis I flight test, the wet dress rehearsal will run the Artemis I launch team through operations to load propellant, conduct a full launch countdown, demonstrate the ability to recycle the countdown clock, and drain the tanks to practice timelines and procedures for launch. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Combined ShapeCaption
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Monday, April 4, 2022, as the Artemis I launch team conducts the wet dress rehearsal test at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Ahead of NASA’s Artemis I flight test, the wet dress rehearsal will run the Artemis I launch team through operations to load propellant, conduct a full launch countdown, demonstrate the ability to recycle the countdown clock, and drain the tanks to practice timelines and procedures for launch. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Local News
By
41 minutes ago
Two-hour launch window for new Moon mission begins 8:33 a.m. Monday

Today is the scheduled launch for NASA’s return to the moon, with the Artemis I launch slated to happen no earlier than 8:33 a.m.

Although scattered rain showers Monday morning were a concern, that’s when the two-hour launch window opens for the NASA Space Launch System — or “SLS” — at pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, if all goes as planned. NASA reported that fueling for flight was happening before 4 a.m. Monday.

ExploreOhio, region supporting major role in moon shoot, national defense

One area company, L3Harris, has provided technology that is helping that mission.

The Mason company provided the booster, core and upper stage avionics, or aviation electronics, for Artemis I, enabling the launch of the SLS and the nation’s first steps back to the moon, an L3Harris representative said.

That means that during the first eight minutes of flight, more than 30 L3Harris space launch avionics systems enable command and control, trajectory and solid rocket booster jettison for the SLS, said Peggy Bena, segment creative lead for L3Harris.

If today’s hoped-for launch is scrubbed, backup launch windows are set for 12:48 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5:12 p.m. Sept. 5.

Artemis I’s mission is to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a 42-day voyage around the moon.

If all goes well, the system will return to Earth’s atmosphere Oct. 10.

After that, NASA’s plan is to launch Artemis II, the crewed flight around the Moon and back, in 2024. That will be followed by the Moon landing in early 2025 with Artemis III, a NASA spokesman told the Dayton Daily News in May.

If L3Harris sounds familiar in this context, there’s a good reason. As NASA put its newest rover on Mars last year, the company had dual roles in that endeavor — avionics in the launch vehicle and technology that helped keep the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover connected to Earth.

The company has about 800 employees in Mason.

In Other News
1
Montgomery County Coroner takes $325K second job as county expands...
2
Utility bill relief: As energy costs rise, so does the chance to get...
3
Major changes coming to U.S. 35 and Trebein intersection
4
VOICE OF BUSINESS: Change of command represents new beginning at...
5
Trial to start in Pike County killings; 5 things to know

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top