Mason’s L3Harris is helping to power NASA’s Artemis liftoff

If today’s hoped-for launch is scrubbed, backup launch windows are set for 12:48 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5:12 p.m. Sept. 5.

Artemis I’s mission is to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a 42-day voyage around the moon.

If all goes well, the system will return to Earth’s atmosphere Oct. 10.

After that, NASA’s plan is to launch Artemis II, the crewed flight around the Moon and back, in 2024. That will be followed by the Moon landing in early 2025 with Artemis III, a NASA spokesman told the Dayton Daily News in May.

If L3Harris sounds familiar in this context, there’s a good reason. As NASA put its newest rover on Mars last year, the company had dual roles in that endeavor — avionics in the launch vehicle and technology that helped keep the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover connected to Earth.

The company has about 800 employees in Mason.