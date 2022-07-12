Mayfield Brain & Spine Center planning new Springboro facility

Combined Shape Caption The Springboro Planning Commission will review the preliminary site plan for a new medical office building off West Tech Drive. The red box outlines where the new proposed facility will be located. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO Combined Shape Caption The Springboro Planning Commission will review the preliminary site plan for a new medical office building off West Tech Drive. The red box outlines where the new proposed facility will be located. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

City officials said the submitted plans also include a surgery center, but that portion of the proposed plan for the site is not included in this review.

In his report, City Planner Dan Boron said the Planning Commission may authorize this item to be placed on a future Planning Commission regular meeting agenda for formal approval of the site plan. The earliest date that could occur would be Aug. 10 and no action by city council on this agenda item, he said.

Mayfield Brain & Spine is a Cincinnati-based independent physician practice that provides care for patients at 14 of the region’s hospitals. The organization operates locations in Norwood, Green Twp., West Chester, and Crestview Heights, Ky., according to its website.

The Mayfield Clinic has treated hundreds of thousands of patients since its establishment in 1937 by Dr. Frank H. Mayfield. Internationally recognized as a leader in neurological surgery, the full-service patient care provider treats 25,000 patients from 30 states in a typical year. Mayfield care teams are organized into five specialty areas: spine health, brain tumors, neurovascular, Chiari malformation and neurofunctional disorders., according to its website.