Springboro schools give Hester 5-year deal as superintendent

Springboro’s school board on Thursday approved a five-year contract promoting Carrie Hester to serve as superintendent of the school district, effective Aug. 1.
Hester had planned to leave Springboro for a job at Northwest schools, on the west side of Cincinnati, but then reversed course this week, accepting a role as Springboro’s deputy superintendent.
That change came just as current Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook was named a finalist for the superintendent post at Forest Hills schools, on the east side of Cincinnati.
Hook was approved as superintendent by the Forest Hills school board Wednesday night, and Springboro then quickly approved their new superintendent contract with Hester on Thursday morning.
“Having served this great community over the last four years, I am honored to be able to take the next step and lead Springboro Schools as Superintendent,” Hester said. “I will continue to provide the consistent leadership each student, parent, staff and community member need, in order to contribute to the academic, social, and emotional growth of all our students.”
Hester came to Springboro in March 2018 as director of human resources. She served as interim superintendent during the 2019-2020 school year, when Dan Schroer was put on leave and eventually convicted of theft in office. She also served as assistant superintendent of operations after Hook was hired.
“Ms. Hester has had an outstanding career in education,” said school board President Dave Stuckey. “Carrie’s leadership, experience, and knowledge of our district will guide our great administrative team, teachers, and staff on continuing to provide all our students with an excellent education. Along with our Treasurer Ms. Terrah Stacy, who is also beginning a new five-year contract, we look forward to a consistent, strong administrative team leading Springboro Schools.”
School board member Dan Gudz also thanked Hook for “all his contributions to our district during two very challenging years.”
Also Thursday, Springboro schools hired Matthew Tudor as assistant superintendent. Tudor has been principal at Edwin Greene Intermediate in Sycamore Community Schools near Cincinnati.