BreakingNews
Delta warns about ‘challenges’ for July 4th travel, allowing rebooking
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springboro schools give Hester 5-year deal as superintendent

Carrie Hester (Courtesy/Springboro Schools)

Combined ShapeCaption
Carrie Hester (Courtesy/Springboro Schools)

Local News
By
13 minutes ago

Springboro’s school board on Thursday approved a five-year contract promoting Carrie Hester to serve as superintendent of the school district, effective Aug. 1.

Hester had planned to leave Springboro for a job at Northwest schools, on the west side of Cincinnati, but then reversed course this week, accepting a role as Springboro’s deputy superintendent.

That change came just as current Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook was named a finalist for the superintendent post at Forest Hills schools, on the east side of Cincinnati.

Hook was approved as superintendent by the Forest Hills school board Wednesday night, and Springboro then quickly approved their new superintendent contract with Hester on Thursday morning.

“Having served this great community over the last four years, I am honored to be able to take the next step and lead Springboro Schools as Superintendent,” Hester said. “I will continue to provide the consistent leadership each student, parent, staff and community member need, in order to contribute to the academic, social, and emotional growth of all our students.”

Hester came to Springboro in March 2018 as director of human resources. She served as interim superintendent during the 2019-2020 school year, when Dan Schroer was put on leave and eventually convicted of theft in office. She also served as assistant superintendent of operations after Hook was hired.

“Ms. Hester has had an outstanding career in education,” said school board President Dave Stuckey. “Carrie’s leadership, experience, and knowledge of our district will guide our great administrative team, teachers, and staff on continuing to provide all our students with an excellent education. Along with our Treasurer Ms. Terrah Stacy, who is also beginning a new five-year contract, we look forward to a consistent, strong administrative team leading Springboro Schools.”

School board member Dan Gudz also thanked Hook for “all his contributions to our district during two very challenging years.”

Also Thursday, Springboro schools hired Matthew Tudor as assistant superintendent. Tudor has been principal at Edwin Greene Intermediate in Sycamore Community Schools near Cincinnati.

In Other News
1
An air quality alert is in effect today across region
2
Delta warns about ‘challenges’ for July 4th travel, allowing rebooking
3
4th of July fireworks: Your guide to Independence Day events around...
4
Dayton police consider license plate readers; city seeks residents’...
5
Coroner called to tanker crash in Harrison Twp.; Needmore Road closed

About the Authors

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter
Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top