Springboro schools give Hester 5-year deal as superintendent

Hester came to Springboro in March 2018 as director of human resources. She served as interim superintendent during the 2019-2020 school year, when Dan Schroer was put on leave and eventually convicted of theft in office. She also served as assistant superintendent of operations after Hook was hired.

“Ms. Hester has had an outstanding career in education,” said school board President Dave Stuckey. “Carrie’s leadership, experience, and knowledge of our district will guide our great administrative team, teachers, and staff on continuing to provide all our students with an excellent education. Along with our Treasurer Ms. Terrah Stacy, who is also beginning a new five-year contract, we look forward to a consistent, strong administrative team leading Springboro Schools.”

School board member Dan Gudz also thanked Hook for “all his contributions to our district during two very challenging years.”

Also Thursday, Springboro schools hired Matthew Tudor as assistant superintendent. Tudor has been principal at Edwin Greene Intermediate in Sycamore Community Schools near Cincinnati.