Measles case confirmed in Miami County with exposure at Englewood Kroger

Local health departments are working to track down and notify contacts of the individual to assess their measles vaccination status and to provide information regarding signs and symptoms of measles and appropriate quarantine measures, if needed.

It is the second measles case reported in Ohio.

The first case was reported Feb. 4 in Montgomery County when more than 230 patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital were exposed to a measles patient in the emergency department, plus an unknown number of their family members.

It was the first case of measles recorded in Montgomery County in 19 years and the first in the state this year. It is not clear whether the two cases are related.

“Measles can be a very serious illness for anyone,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said previously in a statement “The key to preventing measles is vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine.”

The measles virus is highly contagious in part because it can live for up to two hours in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed, state health officials said.

Infection often occurs when people breathe contaminated air or touch surfaces with the virus and then touch their eyes, noses or mouths.

Symptoms include high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and red, watery eyes.

A rash, which is a trademark symptom of the disease, usually lasts 5 to 6 days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck and proceeds down the body, state health officials said.

Community members present at the Englewood Kroger Marketplace during listed time period should contact Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County to fill out a form at www.phdmc.org/measles-contact. Those without internet access should call 937-225-4508.