Meet the Candidate night planned for Troy mayoral candidates

A Meet the Candidate night for the May 2 primary election in Troy will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria.
The forum will feature mayor candidates William “Bill” Lutz and incumbent Robin Oda. Both are Republicans. Lutz is serving as president of Troy City Council.
A gas aggregation proposal by the city will be on the ballot and an explanation will be provided during the candidate event. Written questions will be taken from the audience and presented by a panel.
This is the 33rd year for Leadership Troy Alumni to host a Meet the Candidate night. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER
TROY
Library hosts pajama party
The Troy-Miami County Public Library will host a pajama party at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.
Participants are invited to wear their pajamas, grab a blanket and pillow for spend the evening with family and friends. Activities will include reading, games and Karaoke. Registration is required and available at http://www.tmcpl.org in the events calendar.
For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502, extension 110 or visit http://www.tmcpl.org. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER
TIPP CITY
Arts Council fundraiser is Tuesday
The Tipp City Area Arts Council will hold a Quarter Auction fundraiser at the Tipp City American Legion, 377B Third St., Tipp City, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Admission is $5 with one paddle included and additional paddles available for purchase.
All proceeds of the evening will benefit the TCAAC scholarship and children’s programs. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER