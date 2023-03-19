Meet the Candidate night planned for Troy mayoral candidates

Library hosts pajama party

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will host a pajama party at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.

Participants are invited to wear their pajamas, grab a blanket and pillow for spend the evening with family and friends. Activities will include reading, games and Karaoke. Registration is required and available at http://www.tmcpl.org in the events calendar.

For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502, extension 110 or visit http://www.tmcpl.org. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER

TIPP CITY

Arts Council fundraiser is Tuesday

The Tipp City Area Arts Council will hold a Quarter Auction fundraiser at the Tipp City American Legion, 377B Third St., Tipp City, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Admission is $5 with one paddle included and additional paddles available for purchase.

All proceeds of the evening will benefit the TCAAC scholarship and children’s programs. NANCY BOWMAN, CONTRIBUTING WRITER