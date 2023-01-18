Megabus to launch in Dayton, connecting half a dozen cities

Megabus says its expansion is possible because of its new relationship with Miller Transportation, which is one of the largest transportation companies in the Midwest.

“By working together with Megabus and selling our tickets on megabus.com, Miller Transportation can sell excess seating inventory and introduce our brand and convenient destinations to new customers across North America,” said John Miller, CEO of Miller Transportation.

Dayton’s service launches Jan. 25, but tickets already are available for sale.

For instance, a one-way trip to Columbus on the morning of Jan. 25 will cost about $25.

A one-way trip from Dayton to Chicago would take about seven and a half hours and would cost about $90.

Dayton’s Miller Transportation bus stop is at 5136 Salem Ave. in Trotwood.

Buses traveling to and from Dayton will have 50 seats that recline, wifi, power outlets, overhead and under carriage storage and restrooms, said Meghan O’Hare, with Coach USA.