Memorial service pays tribute to officers

During this year’s service, Jeff Waite of the Troy Police Department and FOP Lodge 58 president, said law enforcement work continues to come with many dangers. “I ask you to keep officers and their families in your prayers,” he said.

The program included prayers, a county commissioners’ proclamation for police week, a roll call of fallen officers and placement of flowers in their memory at the memorial, a gun salute, Amazing Grace on the bagpipes and Taps.

The speaker was Joe Gebhart, former commander of the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who retired earlier this year after more than 30 years of service.

Gebhart urged those attending to honor the sacrifices of those who have served by being a better version of themselves each day.

He urged those who have lost a loved one to service to “press on and honor their lives without regret and with a renewed purpose moving forward.”

The difficult work done daily by law enforcement officers isn’t possible without the support of their loved ones, and the community, Gebhart said.

“Take time to support one another, lift one another up. Take time to check on each other and engage in conversations. It might just help someone who is struggling,” he said.

Those officers who have died in the line of duty in Miami County include:

Marshal Harvey Hake, Covington Police, Jan. 12, 1917

Ptlm. George Eichmeyer, Tipp City Police, Sept. 17, 1945

Lt. Noah Studebaker, Piqua Police, Oct. 17, 1957

Ptlm. Jan Mulder, Piqua Police, Aug. 11, 1970

Sgt. William Morris, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 22, 1972

Detective Robert Taylor, Piqua Police, Nov. 3, 1982

Sgt. Robert Elliott, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Feb. 25, 1987

Kimra Skelton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nov. 27, 2019

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com