Memorial service set for former Congressman Dave Hobson of Springfield

The memorial service will be held on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 East High St., Springfield, according to his obituary published on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory website.

“In honor of Dave’s life, the family hopes that you will be inspired to carry forth his mission of helping people and bringing together others for positive solutions for all,” the obituary said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to The Springfield Foundation, c/o the Dave and Carolyn Hobson Charitable Fund, 333 N. Limestone Street, Suite 201, Springfield OH 45503-4250.

Hobson was born in Cincinnati on October 17, 1936 and moved with his family to Springfield in 1965.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Alexander), children Susan (Jeff) Nunner, Lynn (Jay) Foran and Doug (Stephanie) Hobson; grandchildren Katherine, Alexander (Summer) and Samuel Nunner, Whitney (Alex) Fagan, Jameson, Callan and Brennan Foran, and Evan Hobson; great-grandchildren Ryker, Declan and Finn Fagan, sisters Martha Lampe and Susan Hoerner, and a nephew and nieces.

