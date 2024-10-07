Longtime congressman Dave Hobson of Springfield died Sunday

Former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, 87, of Springfield died on Sunday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the family announced today.
“We’re saddened to share that our beloved husband and father, Dave Hobson, passed away last night after a short illness. We are grateful for the support he and our family have been shown by so many people recently,” said his wife, Carolyn Hobson.
“To us, he was a husband and a dad, but he played countless other roles of which we’ve been reminded: a leader, a problem solver, a counselor, a business partner, a friend — the list goes on. Even in our sadness we have laughed hearing old stories, and it has reminded us all over again why so many people loved him. We miss him desperately but are also grateful that he’s at peace.”
Hobson, a Republican, represented the Springfield area in the U.S. House of Representatives and Ohio Senate for nearly three decades.
Additional details regarding services are pending.
This story is developing and will be updated.
