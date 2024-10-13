PHOTOS: Springfield’s Dave Hobson served in the Ohio Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for 26 years

Former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, R-Springfield, served the Springfield-Dayton region in the Ohio Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for 26 years.
Hobson, who died on Oct. 6, 2024, is remembered for his passion for public service, ability to steer federal earmarks to the Springfield-Dayton region and his commitment to bipartisanship.
See our full story on Hobson here: Former Congressman Dave Hobson had huge impact on the Springfield-Dayton area
In Other News
1
Former Congressman Dave Hobson had huge impact on the...
2
Incumbent Rep. Mathews and Democrat Canova contest over House District...
3
What your vote in November means when it comes to abortion access
4
Jack Palmer, American manufacturer, lived a truly productive life
5
West Carrollton aims to prohibit certain uses, allow other ahead of...