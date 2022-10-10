Mental healthcare provider TCN expands in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A major local healthcare provider has expanded in Fairborn, with plans for increased services at its location and additional mental health housing.
TCN moved into the new building at 1825 Commerce Center Blvd. on Oct. 4 last year and has since expanded its services at the new location, including medication-assisted treatment for drug addiction, primary care, youth services, and a pharmacy.
The move has allowed for youth services, including onsite child psychiatry and counseling in Fairborn, and has freed up space to offer youth services at their Xenia and Kettering locations as well.
“This building has really opened up just a lot of opportunities for expansion beyond this building,” said executive administrative assistant Tasha Jones.
Company officials are working with Guardian Pharmacy to have an in-house pharmacy onsite by the end of the year.
“It’s just a convenience for our clients. And staff could utilize that service as well. It’s really a one stop shop,” Jones said.
TCN provides mental health, substance use and psychiatric services for adults and youth in Champaign, Greene, Logan, Miami, and Montgomery counties and has both dependent and independent housing in Greene County. It is working to build a 40-unit semi-independent housing unit for serious and persistent mental illness in Fairborn. Contracted through Oberer Construction, the organization plans to open the facility by 2025.
Beginning in January, TCN has become a provider for the 988 National Suicide Prevention hotline. Since the beginning of the year, TCN has taken nearly 700 calls to the hotline. Starting in September, TCN has begun servicing the hotline 24 hours a day.
TCN operates under pillars of “accessibility and clinical excellence,” said CEO Lori Strobl.
“I want to recognize the community for embracing us and what we’re doing around TCN,” she said. “We have our doors open.”
