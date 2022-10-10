Mental healthcare provider TCN expands in Fairborn

“It’s just a convenience for our clients. And staff could utilize that service as well. It’s really a one stop shop,” Jones said.

TCN provides mental health, substance use and psychiatric services for adults and youth in Champaign, Greene, Logan, Miami, and Montgomery counties and has both dependent and independent housing in Greene County. It is working to build a 40-unit semi-independent housing unit for serious and persistent mental illness in Fairborn. Contracted through Oberer Construction, the organization plans to open the facility by 2025.

Beginning in January, TCN has become a provider for the 988 National Suicide Prevention hotline. Since the beginning of the year, TCN has taken nearly 700 calls to the hotline. Starting in September, TCN has begun servicing the hotline 24 hours a day.

TCN operates under pillars of “accessibility and clinical excellence,” said CEO Lori Strobl.

“I want to recognize the community for embracing us and what we’re doing around TCN,” she said. “We have our doors open.”