MetroParks Ice Rink to open to the public for the holiday season

The MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape MetroPark will officially open to the general public beginning Nov. 24 and will go until March 1.

The region’s largest outdoor ice rink is located at 237 E. Monument Ave, under the RiverScape pavilion and is wheelchair accessible as well.

Admission is $7 daily, and visitors can rent ice skates for $3. Children younger than 3 are free with a paying adult. There is no charge for those who are not skating.

“It’s so important that people have a space to have fun and recreate outdoors during the winter when most people head indoors because of the weather,” said RiverScape Manager MyKaelah Mercer in a released statement. “While you’re on the ice having fun and making memories with friends and family, you almost forget how you’re also moving your body and getting fresh air. Staying active outdoors is something we all really need for our mental and physical health during the cold weather season.”

The MetroParks also offer reduced admissions and skate rentals for those who utilize SNAP/EBT benefits. Customers just need to present their SNAP/EBT card to receive a 50% discount, which is $3.50 admission and $1.50 skate rental.

Opening weekend hours for the MetroParks Ice Rink are:

Friday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26, 1 to 5 p.m.

Special holiday hours will occur for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and Day and more. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.

Skating lessons for children, teens and adults are held at the rink throughout the season and cover basic skills that provide the confidence skaters need to feel comfortable on the ice.

Season passes to the MetroParks Ice Rink are available with $120 family passes including season-long admission and skate rentals for up to five people, and $40 individual passes covering the same costs for one person. Season pass holders will also receive 25% off products at the RiverScape Café.

Those who purchase a season pass before opening day Nov. 1 to Nov. 23 will receive a 20% discount, while those who purchase a season pass during opening weekend of Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 will receive a 15% discount.

Gift certificates also are available for purchase at the rink.

Visitors can also stay warm under the MSD Warming Zone. The Comfort Tent presented by Butler Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing is adjacent to the rink and provides skaters with a warm place to take a break from the winter weather.

Additionally, snacks and beverages will be available at the RiverScape Café. Alcoholic beverages also will be available for customers 21 and older. The ice rink will also host select Second Street Market vendors for special shopping days during the holiday season in December.

For ice rink hours of operation and more information, visit here.