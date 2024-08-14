Miami County 4-H camp undergoing rebirth, investment after tough years

Among changes during the past year have been replacement of a number of board members and development of a plan for up to $1.5 million in capital improvements. Large items in the plan are replacement of windows and siding at the camp lodge, replacement of 10 cabins and a bridge, construction of a new pool and updates to multiple restrooms.

The project received a boost earlier this month with the county commissioners’ vote to commit $485,000 to improvements projected over the next three years. The money will come from the county American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars.

The only stipulation on use of funds is that they go toward capital improvements, not operations, said Michael Clarey, commissioners’ administrator. As they have with other contributions using the ARPA funds, the commission encourages other sources of money in addition to the county dollars toward projects funded, Clarey said.

Foundation grants were awarded this year to go toward cabin replacement and new camp mattresses. In addition, 4-H clubs have conducted community service projects at the camp such as planting flowers.

Commission President Greg Simmons said the commissioners visited the camp and saw the various needs. The change in leadership has been good for the camp, he said.

“They are going to be self -sufficient, but they needed a boost. We are hoping by giving that money, there will some others who step up as well,” Simmons said.

Commissioner Wade Westfall said there has been good collaboration with foundations and others by the 4-H leadership.

“We are so thankful that the commissioners recognize the impact that this camp has on our youth in our community,” said Havenar. “This contribution is a great start to bringing the camp up to its full potential. We have estimated that it will be $1.5 million to complete all the projects on our camp improvement plan. "

The camp was created on a former farm off Lauver Road, a site selected by a committee of county residents following a view of various properties across the county, according to information on the camp’s history.

The founders “wanted it stressed that this is not a 4-H camp but a camp for all youth in the county,” said Jessica Adams, an educator with the Ohio State University Extension Office in Miami County.

Camps this summer included those for 4-Hers from Shelby, Darke and Miami counties, a day camp for children in the Cloverbud program and a local school district’s overnight program. In the future, hopes are an updated property will attract band, football and similar camps.

“Our goal is to get this camp brought back to where it needs to be to be a fully functioning camp. There have been some things been neglected over the years. It is time to quit putting Band-Aids on these projects and to restore and preserve the history,” Adams said.

