Miami County Board of Elections to review candidates rejected from ballot

Two candidates among 15 whose petitions to run for office in November were rejected last week by the Miami County Board of Elections have filed requests for board reconsideration of the petitions. STAFF FILE

Local News
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
51 minutes ago

Two candidates among 15 whose petitions to run for office in November were rejected last week by the Miami County Board of Elections have filed requests for board reconsideration of the petitions.

Those filing for reconsideration were Greg Enslen, who filed to run for the Tipp City Council, and Kelly McMaken, who filed as a candidate for the Piqua City Schools Board of Education.

The board Aug. 11 rejected the candidate petitions for a series of reasons including not having enough valid signatures of registered voters and presenting an incomplete circulator statement.

Both the Enslen and McMaken petitions were thrown out due to not having enough valid signatures.

Enslen filed a request for board review of his nominating petitions Aug. 16, stating he thinks one signature was invalidated in error by elections office staff during the checking of petition signatures. The elections board said he had 24 of 25 needed signatures.

McMaken’s request for review was filed by attorney Frank Patrizio, who stated she had enough sufficient signatures. The board said she, too, did not have enough valid signatures.

The board will consider the candidates’ requests at its monthly board meeting scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The board certified the following people as candidates for the November ballot:

Tipp City Council (Unexpired Term) Elect 2:

Kathryn Huffman

Robert Schwab

Tipp City Council (Full term) Elect 4

Ryan Liddy

Joanna Pittenger

Douglas Slagel

Miami County Municipal Court Elect 1

Jessica Lopez

Gary Nasal

Township Trustees

Bethel Township (Unexpired term) Elect 1

Donald Black

Bethel Township (Full term) Elect 2

Kama Dick

Lorna Furderer

Julie Reese

Beth van Haaren

Carolyn Wright

Brown Township Elect 2

Larry Coffing

Douglas Cron

Concord Township Elect 2

Thomas Mercer

Donald Pence

Elizabeth Township Elect 2

Greg Dilts

Kevin Hamlin

Kristopher Mick

Randy Mott

Jeremy Paulus

Elizabeth Township Fiscal Officer (unexpired term) Elect 1

Mary Ann Mumford

Lostcreek Township Elect 2

Samuel Buchman

Eric Carey

Lauren Knoop

Monroe Township Elect 2

Philip Cox

Martin English

Newberry Township Elect 2

George Furrow Jr.

Bobby Johnson

Mike Maniaci

Newton Township Elect 2

Stanley Fessler

Terry Wackler

Springcreek Township Elect 2

Mike Havenar

Thomas Hill

Staunton Township Elect 2

Bill Gearhart

Mike Rindler

Union Township Elect 2

Dennis Albaugh

Washington Township Elect 2

Edward McMaken

School Boards

Bethel Local Schools Elect 3

Brian Aller

Natalie Donahue

Danny Elam Jr.

Jessica Frantz

Bradford Schools Elect 3

Scott Besecker

Trey Manuel

Covington Schools Elect 3

Steven Blei

Lee Harmon

Alexander Reck

Jim Rench

Miami East Schools Elect 3

Greg Fetters

Amanda Howell

Mark Lawson

Pam Rice

Milton Union Schools Elect 2

Ben Dehus

Newton Local Schools Elect 3

Anne Case

Matt Downing

Lane Robbins

Jason Tippie

Piqua City Schools Elect 3

Sean Ford

Sean Mitchell

Tipp City Schools Elect 2

BJ Bethel

Amber Drum

Richard Mains

Don Petsch

Lydia Pleiman

Troy City Schools Elect 3

Susan Borchers

Levi Fox

Thomas Kleptz

Theresa Packard

Educational Services Center Elect 3

Laurie Haak

Neil Thiesing

Michael van Haaren

Village Councils

Bradford Elect 4

Darrell Swank

Lance Wooddell

Covington Elect 4

Julie Blumenstock

Derrick Canan

Dawn Duff

Joyce Robertson

Amy Welborn

Fletcher Elect 4

Marcia Hafer

Pleasant Hill Council Elect 4

Brenda Carroll

Penny Fessler

Stephanie Silk

Pleasant Hill Board of Public Affairs Elect 1

Von Fessler

West Milton Elect 2

Kasey Vagedes

Mayors

West Milton Elect 1

Anthony Miller

Casstown (unexpired term) Elect 1

Dawn Vanover

Certified earlier by the board for Troy City Offices were:

All unopposed

Council President

William Lutz

Councilmembers

1st Ward: Jeffrey Whidden

2nd Ward: Kristie Marshall

3rd Ward: Samuel Pierce (won May GOP primary)

4th Ward: Bobby Phillips

5th Ward: William Twiss

6th Ward: Jeffrey Schilling

At Large Todd Severt, William Rozell, Lynne Snee

Treasurer: Melvin Shane

