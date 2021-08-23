Miami County Board of Elections to review candidates rejected from ballot

Two candidates among 15 whose petitions to run for office in November were rejected last week by the Miami County Board of Elections have filed requests for board reconsideration of the petitions.
Those filing for reconsideration were Greg Enslen, who filed to run for the Tipp City Council, and Kelly McMaken, who filed as a candidate for the Piqua City Schools Board of Education.
The board Aug. 11 rejected the candidate petitions for a series of reasons including not having enough valid signatures of registered voters and presenting an incomplete circulator statement.
Both the Enslen and McMaken petitions were thrown out due to not having enough valid signatures.
Enslen filed a request for board review of his nominating petitions Aug. 16, stating he thinks one signature was invalidated in error by elections office staff during the checking of petition signatures. The elections board said he had 24 of 25 needed signatures.
McMaken’s request for review was filed by attorney Frank Patrizio, who stated she had enough sufficient signatures. The board said she, too, did not have enough valid signatures.
The board will consider the candidates’ requests at its monthly board meeting scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The board certified the following people as candidates for the November ballot:
Tipp City Council (Unexpired Term) Elect 2:
Kathryn Huffman
Robert Schwab
Tipp City Council (Full term) Elect 4
Ryan Liddy
Joanna Pittenger
Douglas Slagel
Miami County Municipal Court Elect 1
Jessica Lopez
Gary Nasal
Township Trustees
Bethel Township (Unexpired term) Elect 1
Donald Black
Bethel Township (Full term) Elect 2
Kama Dick
Lorna Furderer
Julie Reese
Beth van Haaren
Carolyn Wright
Brown Township Elect 2
Larry Coffing
Douglas Cron
Concord Township Elect 2
Thomas Mercer
Donald Pence
Elizabeth Township Elect 2
Greg Dilts
Kevin Hamlin
Kristopher Mick
Randy Mott
Jeremy Paulus
Elizabeth Township Fiscal Officer (unexpired term) Elect 1
Mary Ann Mumford
Lostcreek Township Elect 2
Samuel Buchman
Eric Carey
Lauren Knoop
Monroe Township Elect 2
Philip Cox
Martin English
Newberry Township Elect 2
George Furrow Jr.
Bobby Johnson
Mike Maniaci
Newton Township Elect 2
Stanley Fessler
Terry Wackler
Springcreek Township Elect 2
Mike Havenar
Thomas Hill
Staunton Township Elect 2
Bill Gearhart
Mike Rindler
Union Township Elect 2
Dennis Albaugh
Washington Township Elect 2
Edward McMaken
School Boards
Bethel Local Schools Elect 3
Brian Aller
Natalie Donahue
Danny Elam Jr.
Jessica Frantz
Bradford Schools Elect 3
Scott Besecker
Trey Manuel
Covington Schools Elect 3
Steven Blei
Lee Harmon
Alexander Reck
Jim Rench
Miami East Schools Elect 3
Greg Fetters
Amanda Howell
Mark Lawson
Pam Rice
Milton Union Schools Elect 2
Ben Dehus
Newton Local Schools Elect 3
Anne Case
Matt Downing
Lane Robbins
Jason Tippie
Piqua City Schools Elect 3
Sean Ford
Sean Mitchell
Tipp City Schools Elect 2
BJ Bethel
Amber Drum
Richard Mains
Don Petsch
Lydia Pleiman
Troy City Schools Elect 3
Susan Borchers
Levi Fox
Thomas Kleptz
Theresa Packard
Educational Services Center Elect 3
Laurie Haak
Neil Thiesing
Michael van Haaren
Village Councils
Bradford Elect 4
Darrell Swank
Lance Wooddell
Covington Elect 4
Julie Blumenstock
Derrick Canan
Dawn Duff
Joyce Robertson
Amy Welborn
Fletcher Elect 4
Marcia Hafer
Pleasant Hill Council Elect 4
Brenda Carroll
Penny Fessler
Stephanie Silk
Pleasant Hill Board of Public Affairs Elect 1
Von Fessler
West Milton Elect 2
Kasey Vagedes
Mayors
West Milton Elect 1
Anthony Miller
Casstown (unexpired term) Elect 1
Dawn Vanover
Certified earlier by the board for Troy City Offices were:
All unopposed
Council President
William Lutz
Councilmembers
1st Ward: Jeffrey Whidden
2nd Ward: Kristie Marshall
3rd Ward: Samuel Pierce (won May GOP primary)
4th Ward: Bobby Phillips
5th Ward: William Twiss
6th Ward: Jeffrey Schilling
At Large Todd Severt, William Rozell, Lynne Snee
Treasurer: Melvin Shane