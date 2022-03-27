Miami County Courthouse area blocked off after threat

TROY - Law enforcement closed off streets around the Miami County Courthouse late Sunday afternoon after a bomb threat was received at the central dispatch center. Investigators believe the threats are not credible, Sheriff Dave Duchak said.
A bomb dog was being called in from the Dayton Police Department to search the area as a precaution.
Cameras showing views of the area around the Courthouse from its upper level were turned off during the investigation. The sheriff’s department and Troy police were among those on the streets around the Courthouse, which is a couple of blocks west of the Troy Public Square.
