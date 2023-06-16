Miami County Fair case dismissed but may be refiled, as state auditor reviews

TROY — A felony indictment accusing the former manager/board president of the Miami County Fair of having an unlawful interest in a public contract was dismissed June 14 by prosecutors. The move was made to allow state auditors to also look at the information that led to the charge.

The charge against Nicholas D. Shellenberger, 45, of Pleasant Hill can be refiled, said Tony Kendell, county prosecuting attorney.

Shellenberger was indicted in February by a county grand jury as part of an investigation of a fraud complaint filed with the county sheriff’s office. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a recognizance bond.

The investigation centered on the contracting and use of a grant and other funds for horse barn repairs at the fairgrounds, according to the investigation report from the sheriff’s office.