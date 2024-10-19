Miami County gets $1.75M for demolition, revitalization at 10 properties

Four of the 10 projects set to receive grants in Miami County are in Piqua. The remaining projects are located in Bradford, Fletcher, Laura, Tipp City, Troy and West Milton.

Miami County’s $1.75 million allocation will go to the Miami County Land Reutilization Corporation (Landbank), which will work in cooperation with the municipalities to facilitate completion of the projects, according to the county’s department of development.

The former Red Roof Inn, at 902 Scott Drive in Piqua, has already been demolished. Part of the grant funds will be used to reimburse the city for costs associated with the demolition/remediation project.

Located near Interstate 75 Exit 82, at the northwest corner of the interchange with U.S. 36 (Ash Street), the site at 902 Scott Drive will be part of a multi-phase redevelopment, according to the city.

Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing said Thursday that Cincinnati-based developer Basis has plans to redevelop the site to include an Olive Garden restaurant, Chipotle and a Hampton Inn hotel.

Also on the remediation list, the former Piqua YMCA, located at 223 West High St. is set to be demolished.

A new facility, the Miami County YMCA - UVMC/Premier Health Branch, opened earlier this year across the street, at 230 High St.

A deteriorated house on a site near the corner of East Water Street and Harrison Street, just north of the Great Miami River, will be demolished ahead of redevelopment plans that include market-rate apartments overlooking Lock 9 Park and the river, Schmiesing said.

A commercial structure on a site near the corner of West Water Street and North Wayne Street will be demolished “to support downtown commercial interests,” Schmiesing said.

MORE PROJECTS

These projects will also get grant funding: