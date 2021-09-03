Miami County hires manager to oversee federal stimulus spending

“We will have somebody who will be in charge of these construction-type projects. We are looking at a lot of things. It is going to be busy the next two or three years,” he said.

Link was the executive director of the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility north of Troy before it was closed by the state earlier this summer. He previously worked on special projects for the Ohio Department of Transportation and in the state prison system, Simmons said.

Colley said she believes the project manager position will be critical as the county works through the ARPA rules, decisions on use of the money and then helping recipient departments on completing projects selected.

Commissioners Simmons and Wade Westfall approved the hiring. Commissioner Ted Mercer was not at the meeting. Mercer was “in the loop” on the project manager discussion, Westfall said.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com