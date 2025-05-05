Miami County JFS takes social services on the road with new mobile unit

The unit was created more than two years ago to help connect residents with community partners, nonprofits and employers, said Sara Bowers, director, Miami County JFS.

The vehicle was bought from the Miami County Educational Services Center, received interior modifications to accommodate discussions between staff and residents and was covered with a wrap identifying the mobile unit. The money, totaling close to $84,000, came from county American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, allocations.

Bowers said the ways the mobile unit can benefit the community might include:

* Someone in West Milton is looking for a job. JFS would be able to sit down with them to create a resume, help them apply for jobs that fit their skill set and do mock interviews. If transportation to work is an issue, JFS would refer and guide to the appropriate outside partners.

* A company is doing a mass layoff … JFS would be able to provide rapid response services to the employees being affected by the layoff. This would include resume building, mock interviews, or provide opportunities for further education and training.

* If a person does not have the ability to come to the agency for services, the mobile unit allows them to meet with a caseworker one on one for assistance. If the assistance needed is outside of JFS programs, the department will make the appropriate referrals on behalf of that individual.

* Disaster relief: When the tornadoes hit West Milton several years back, JFS set up caseworkers and staff in the community. Having the bus will allow them to be present and assist the communities affected as they navigate through the disaster.

The vehicle also will have a schedule of visits to communities across the county and will visit community events such as an upcoming food truck rally.

The schedule will be posted on the Ohio Means Jobs of Miami County Facebook page and the JFS website.

“JFS staff and our workforce staff will be the individuals on bus and making the referrals to our partners, employers, and nonprofit agencies. We will use the mobile unit to support the citizens in Miami County any way we can,” Bowers said.

County Commission President Ted Mercer said the unit’s advantages include its versatility.

“This unit will be able to be deployed to Miami County businesses and industries who have a large lay-off off their workforce. Its data center is directly connected to Jobs Ohio. It can assist in applications for unemployment benefits, assist with new job searches and resume building,” he said.

The unit also can be used to canvass areas of the county where people may not have transportation that need family assistance such as Medicaid, rent and food assistance.

“Now that we have this mobile unit, it’s our job to execute the plan to help people in need when they need it the most,” Mercer said.

