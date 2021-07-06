Miami County man dies in early morning crash

A 28-year-old Bradford man died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryan K. Gibboney, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the area of Ohio 48 and Covington Bradford Road in Newberry Twp., deputies reported.
The vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a nearby wood line, the release said.
Lucas J. Kelch, 38, of Bradford, drove the vehicle, according to deputies. Kelch was flown by medical helicopter with non-life threatening injuries to Miami Valley Hospital, the report said.
Deputies continue to investigate the crash.