dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami County man dies in early morning crash

ajc.com

Local News | 50 minutes ago

A 28-year-old Bradford man died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan K. Gibboney, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the area of Ohio 48 and Covington Bradford Road in Newberry Twp., deputies reported.

The vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a nearby wood line, the release said.

Lucas J. Kelch, 38, of Bradford, drove the vehicle, according to deputies. Kelch was flown by medical helicopter with non-life threatening injuries to Miami Valley Hospital, the report said.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top