Dayton man indicted on child sex, pornography charges

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

A Dayton man is facing charges after child pornography was found on his phone during a police investigation.

Nathaniel L. Schmidt, 24, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Friday on charges of gross sexual imposition of a victim under 13 and pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

Schmidt was charged after an investigation by the Dayton Police Department, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan. During the investigation, police downloaded Schmidt’s cellphone and found child pornography on it.

Investigators identified one victim, a three-year-old girl who is known to Schmidt, Flannagan said.

Schmidt is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 14.

