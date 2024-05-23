Miami County man pleads guilty to six felonies in child pornography case

The charges were based on internet activity by Waymire and involved no identifiable victims, Judge Jeannine Pratt was told in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

As part of the plea deal, the assistant prosecutor and defense lawyer made a joint recommendation of three to six years in prison. The judge will not have to follow that recommendation when she sentences Waymire on June 24.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

The county sheriff’s office conducted the search of the residence in Potsdam, west of West Milton, saying they seized electronic devices.

In the plea deal, Waymire pleaded to the second-degree felony charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and five fourth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Pratt accepted Waymire’s guilty pleas and found him guilty before ordering a pre-sentence investigation. He will be classified as a Tier II sex offender at sentencing. This will require him to register his address with the sheriff’s office in the county where he lives following prison release every 180 days for 25 years.

Waymire’s bail of $75,000 was continued.