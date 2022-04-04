Miami County man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison in child porn case

Henry Douglas Hitchcock, of Covington, also was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 15 years of supervised released following his imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty in January to possessing child pornography and had at least 220,000 images and videos of child pornography, which he had collected over a 20-year span, according to court documents.