X

Miami County Municipal Court receives a $36,500 grant from Ohio Supreme Court

Local News
By
27 minutes ago

A new technology grant from the Ohio Supreme Court will be given to the Miami County Municipal Court.

The total allocation of $36,500 will be used to implement a new probation case management system: the Ohio Community Supervision System (OCSS), in order to work with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, according to a release from Miami County Municipal Court.

“Through enhanced technology, our courts can serve the public more securely, efficiently and transparently,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “Whether the grant involves security systems in a courthouse or facilitates an implementation of e-filing, we trust that our grants will improve access to justice for all Ohioans.”

ExploreOne dead in East Dayton shooting that drew bomb squad, FBI response

Through the new web-based program, it will allows courts across the state to work together in regards to the proper supervision of offenders, the release said. Additionally, it will offer access to offender information by all members of an offender’s case plan promotes evidence-based- practices, allows for transparency, facilitates an unbiased administration of justice and promotes confidence in the judicial system.

The new system also allows for a kiosk so offenders can check-in, update personal information and self-report prior to meeting with their probation officer, according to the release.

OCSS will also allow the officer to remotely supervise low to moderate risk offenders, removing any issues in transportation and employment conflict, the release added.

“The time our legal professionals save through technology is time that can be dedicated to the people in Miami County,” said Judge Gary Nasal.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Legionella discovered in Kettering Fairmont High School...
2
1 person hurt, dog killed after single-vehicle crash in Greene County
3
One dead in East Dayton shooting that drew bomb squad, FBI response
4
NEW DETAILS: Man taken to hospital after his canoe overturned Saturday
5
Former Kettering Health board member says better oversight, more...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top