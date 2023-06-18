Miami County Municipal Court receives a $36,500 grant from Ohio Supreme Court

A new technology grant from the Ohio Supreme Court will be given to the Miami County Municipal Court.

The total allocation of $36,500 will be used to implement a new probation case management system: the Ohio Community Supervision System (OCSS), in order to work with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, according to a release from Miami County Municipal Court.

“Through enhanced technology, our courts can serve the public more securely, efficiently and transparently,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “Whether the grant involves security systems in a courthouse or facilitates an implementation of e-filing, we trust that our grants will improve access to justice for all Ohioans.”

Through the new web-based program, it will allows courts across the state to work together in regards to the proper supervision of offenders, the release said. Additionally, it will offer access to offender information by all members of an offender’s case plan promotes evidence-based- practices, allows for transparency, facilitates an unbiased administration of justice and promotes confidence in the judicial system.

The new system also allows for a kiosk so offenders can check-in, update personal information and self-report prior to meeting with their probation officer, according to the release.

OCSS will also allow the officer to remotely supervise low to moderate risk offenders, removing any issues in transportation and employment conflict, the release added.

“The time our legal professionals save through technology is time that can be dedicated to the people in Miami County,” said Judge Gary Nasal.