Miami County offers vaccinations at Strawberry Jam event, business park

Miami County Public Health has clinics planned at the Troy Business Park at 880 Arthur Drive, where both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

The Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot will be available Friday and Saturday at the Strawberry Jam festival in Troy. The agency will work with Kettering Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines in Kettering’s booths on the Square at the Strawberry Jam.