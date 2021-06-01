Miami County offers vaccinations at Strawberry Jam event, business park

Miami County health officials are planning to offer coronavirus vaccinations this week in multiple locations, including at a weekend festival expected to draw crowds to Troy.
Miami County Public Health has clinics planned at the Troy Business Park at 880 Arthur Drive, where both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for anyone 18 years of age and older.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot will be available Friday and Saturday at the Strawberry Jam festival in Troy. The agency will work with Kettering Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines in Kettering’s booths on the Square at the Strawberry Jam.
Miami County recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases from May 14-28, according to Public Health. That bring the county’s total since the pandemic started to 10,795. The county reported 222 deaths, 578 hospitalizations and 10, 444 presumed recovered cases since the pandemic begin in March 2020.
A look at the clinics:
Location: MCPH COVID-19 Clinic-Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Dr. Troy
Date: Tuesday June 1, and Thursday, June 3
Time: 4:30pm-6:30pm
Type: Johnson & Johnson and Moderna (18 years & older)
Walk-ins Welcome
Location: Troy Strawberry Jam-Downtown Troy
Date: Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5
Time: 5pm-7pm Friday, and Noon-4pm Saturday
Type: Johnson & Johnson (18 years & older)
Walk-ins Welcome