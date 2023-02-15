Miami County pivoting from small biz, nonprofit grants to county facilities and services with federal COVID funds

“The commissioners have received multiple requests for ARPA funding. They must weigh these requests against the federal guidelines/requirements but also recognize that some COVID-19 pandemic impacts haven’t been fully realized yet,” said Commission President Wade Westfall.

“By setting aside funds for future needs it provides flexibility to the commissioners to assist with unknown items that could be of great benefit to Miami County. At this time, the federal government has required that all ARPA funds must be encumbered by Dec. 31, 2024, and Miami County will ensure that this is done,” Westfall said.

Some projects from 2022 have carried over into this year including infrastructure projects such as a Casstown waterline extension.

Projects listed for this year could still change but for now include (with estimated costs) $1 million for the county One Stop Shop/Commerce Center building now under construction on Ohio 55 in in Troy; the county fairgrounds grandstand renovations, $200,000; sheriff’s department armored vehicle, $285,000; computer software for all county courts hearing rooms, $750,000; and the second year of a mental health program for employees, $114,000.

Another small business and nonprofit organizations grant program is being considered for this year.

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a Dayton Daily News series tracking how dozens of our area’s largest governments are spending hundreds of millions of dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Visit our “Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going” special section on our website to see summaries from other communities.