Miami County reports 9 fatal crashes in three-month span

There were nine fatal crashes in Miami County between March 30 and June 30, up significantly from previous quarters and the same period last year.
Miami County Public Health’s Safe Communities Coalition, which tracks deadly crashes, released statistics on Thursday from the most recent quarter that just ended Wednesday.
“All these deaths were avoidable,” the coalition stated in its release.
Of the nine fatalities, five involved excessive speed, drug or alcohol impairment and not wearing seat belts. The remaining four deadly crashes were due to failure to yield and not wearing seat belts.
With the Fourth of July holiday weekend ahead, along with predictions of record-setting travel numbers, the coalition is urging drivers to be responsible.
“Slow down, don’t drink and drive, pay attention and buckle up — everyone, every trip, every time. Lives depend on it,” the release stated.