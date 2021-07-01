Miami County Republicans appoint clerk of courts

Shawn Peeples of Bradford was appointed Wednesday to fill the unexpired Miami County Clerk of Courts term following the death of Jan Mottinger earlier in June. Mottinger held the position for 44 years.
Peeples served as chief deputy clerk of courts under Mottinger for the past 14 years. The appointment was made by the Miami County Republican Central Committee.
“Miami County is fortunate to have someone with the experience, service to the community and willingness to work hard to fill this position of Clerk of Courts,” said Anthony Kendell, executive chairman of the county Republican Central Committee.
No other candidate filed for the position, Kendell said Wednesday evening. Peeples was appointed the interim clerk by the county commissioners following Mottinger’s death.
Peeples is a graduate of Bradford High School, Edison State Community College and Wright State University. He also is owner/operator of a family farm, is a member of the Bradford Fire and Rescue and has coached youth sports in Bradford. He is a member of the Republican Central Committee and the county Republican Men’s Club.