Miami County sheriff seeks public’s help to find suspected drug dealer

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Cecil L. Archie, was not at the home in the 800 block of Nicklin Avenue, but authorities confirmed that he had been staying there, and found additional evidence of narcotics trafficking while executing a search warrant, according to a release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Detectives seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, and will pursue additional charges against Archie after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, the release stated.