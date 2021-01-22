X

Miami County sheriff seeks public’s help to find suspected drug dealer

Cecil L. Archie
Cecil L. Archie

Credit: Miami County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Miami County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service raided a Piqua home Friday in an attempt to arrest a suspected drug dealer.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Cecil L. Archie, was not at the home in the 800 block of Nicklin Avenue, but authorities confirmed that he had been staying there, and found additional evidence of narcotics trafficking while executing a search warrant, according to a release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

ExploreSheriff: Detectives seize meth, arrest 1 in Preble County

Detectives seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash, and will pursue additional charges against Archie after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, the release stated.

Now, the sheriff is asking for the public’s help to find Archie. Anyone who knows Archie’s whereabouts is urged to notify local law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.miamicountyohio.gov./sheriff.

Cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized Friday from a house in the 800 block of Nicklin Avenue in Piqua while authorities were searching for a suspect in a narcotics trafficking case.
Cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized Friday from a house in the 800 block of Nicklin Avenue in Piqua while authorities were searching for a suspect in a narcotics trafficking case.

Credit: Miami County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Miami County Sheriff's Office

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.