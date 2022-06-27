Miami County to award $740K in ARPA money to businesses Thursday

The grant application and review programs were put in the hands of the Department of Development staff.

Michael Clarey, county development services manager, outlined the application review process, including a check of each application by a five-member subcommittee.

Requests submitted totaled $976,898 with $741,774 in grants to 39 applicants recommended.

The grants are for expenses incurred on or after March 3, 2021. The date is per federal ARPA rules for use of the money, Clarey said. The main criteria for grants was revenue and workforce loss with expenses eligible including rent, utilities, operating costs and payroll. Various documents, including tax returns and payroll information, were reviewed to verify requests.

In the end, five applicants were recommended for amounts less than what they sought, based on documentation seen. For those who previously were awarded money through the CARES Act program, the CARES Act amount was deducted from the grant award they would be eligible to receive.

Five requests were not funded.

“I think you did a good job, and trust that your committee did we what asked you to do. We appreciate it,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said.

“I think it meets the theme of what we were trying to do with some of these rescue funds, to give back to our community to some of the people impacted by the pandemic and economic challenging times,” said Commission President Ted Mercer.

Charlotte Colley, county administrator, thanked Clarey and the committee for “countless” hours of time talking to applicants, vetting applications and working to give all who qualified some if not all of the funding they requested.

The commissioners said they have not decided if there will be another round of small business grants with the county’s second year of ARPA money.

