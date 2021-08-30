dayton-daily-news logo
Miami County to deploy extra deputies over Labor Day holiday

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will deploy extra deputies throughout the Labor Dayton weekend to enforce state traffic laws, with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the road.

The additional patrols coincide with the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs though Sept. 6. Thousands of law enforcement agencies, including the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, are participating in the crackdown on impaired drivers.

ExploreRELATED: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Motorists urged to find safe, responsible ways home

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration organizes the preventative program to focus on high-visibility enforcement and heightened public awareness, according to the sheriff’s office.

The extra deputies are funded though an Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services grant, which includes overtime for deputies and some fuel costs.

