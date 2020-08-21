UD reports 12 more COVID-19 cases on campus

“These students are ignoring the safety protocols put into place to help keep us on campus this fall,” he wrote. “Students are gathering in groups that are larger than allowed, having parties, not wearing face coverings and not observing physical distancing.”

Of the cumulative positive cases from June 23 to Thursday, students have accounted for 20 cases, two have been employees, one was another individual who visited campus. The breakdown of Friday’s 12 cases was not available.

Students started moving in Aug. 8 for the upcoming semester. Students who test positive for the coronavirus have returned home to isolate, and those they identified as close contacts are in a 14-day quarantine.