X

UD reports 12 more COVID-19 cases on campus

The University of Dayton Band Camp finished their three day camp Friday August 21, 2020. The University of Dayton's marching band is called the pride of Dayton.
The University of Dayton Band Camp finished their three day camp Friday August 21, 2020. The University of Dayton's marching band is called the pride of Dayton.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen BaldufChris Stewart

The University of Dayton reported 12 more coronavirus cases on campus within 24 hours, more than double the number of cases reported during the first part of the week.

There are now 25 active cases with classes not scheduled to start until Monday.

ExploreUD spike in COVID-19 cases raises campus alert level

UD officials on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level after 11 cases were reported in the last week. The rising level signifies “a serious threat to our ability to remain on campus,” university President Eric F. Spina wrote to students Thursday.

The move Thursday to Status 2 of the university’s five-tiered response means small outbreaks have been detected but should be able to be contained with contact tracing. The highest status, Level 5, would lead to vacating campus, according to the university.

Spina said small clusters of COVID-19 are emerging because some students are not following mandatory measures to prevent the spread of the virus.\

ExploreUD begins move-in process amid coronavirus

“These students are ignoring the safety protocols put into place to help keep us on campus this fall,” he wrote. “Students are gathering in groups that are larger than allowed, having parties, not wearing face coverings and not observing physical distancing.”

Of the cumulative positive cases from June 23 to Thursday, students have accounted for 20 cases, two have been employees, one was another individual who visited campus. The breakdown of Friday’s 12 cases was not available.

ExploreGroup says UD COVID-19 reopening plan too risky

Students started moving in Aug. 8 for the upcoming semester. Students who test positive for the coronavirus have returned home to isolate, and those they identified as close contacts are in a 14-day quarantine.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.